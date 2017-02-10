State Sen. Brian Birdwell’s (R-Granbury) Senate Bill 527, which relates to defendants’ payment of costs associated with court-appointed counsel, has been sent to the Criminal Justice Committee. The bill enables a court to order a defendant to pay all or part of the cost of legal services at any time during the defendant’s confinement, placement on community supervision, or period of deferred adjudication and allows local governments to cover the cost of legal services provided if a defendant acquires sufficient financial resources subsequent to sentencing.