Beware of charity scams post-hurricane

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is encouraging those who want to donate to give both generously and carefully.
He shared the following tips to prevent fake charities and other donation scams from benefiting from people’s generosity:
- Be cautious of requests for donations by unfamiliar organizations or people, especially anyone calling and asking for donations by credit card or requesting personal information.
- When donating money, consider directing the help to a recognized disaster-relief charity, such as the Dell Foundation’s collaboration with the OneStar Foundation for the Rebuild Texas Fund at www.rebuildtx.gov.
- Research the charity before donating money by using the Charity Navigator at www.charitynavigator.org and the resources provided by the Office of the Texas Attorney General at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/disaster-scams.
- Don’t fall for high-pressure tactics and demands for an immediate donation. A legitimate charity welcomes background checks on their operations.
- Avoid charities or fundraisers that refuse to provide detailed information about their identity, mission, costs or how donations will be used.
- Those who suspect they have been targeted by a fraudulent charity or donation scam should file a complaint online with the Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s office at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/apps/charitable-trusts-complaint-form/.