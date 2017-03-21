Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose is among the top 20 safari parks listed for public voting in a USA Today online poll. Fossil Rim, accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, works to conserve species, while giving visitors the chance to learn about a host of animals and view them in spacious habitats. Voting continues through noon March 27. You can vote once a day. The 10 parks that receive the most reader votes will be announced on Friday, March 31.

Click here to vote for Fossil Rim.