Lake Granbury Newcomers Club luncheon features the annual birthday bash Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pecan Plantation Clubhouse. The meeting includes a $5 gift exchange.

The objective for Lake Granbury Newcomers Club is to promote friendship among new and current residents of Lake Granbury. The club donates the funds raised to local charitable organizations, as well as welfare and humanitarian projects.