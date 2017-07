The Granbury Theatre Company will present “Surf’s Up,” a tribute to The Beach Boys, at the Granbury Opera House next weekend, Friday through Sunday (July 14-16). Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for “prime” seating are $50. Other tickets are $35 and $40. The phone number to the box office is 817-579-0952.