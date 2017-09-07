Battling Harvey devastation with chain saws, generosity

As the first waves of volunteers and relief workers return to Hood County from areas hit hard when Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, stories of hardship and personal triumph are coming back with them.

Granbury apartment maintenance manager Brent Merriman traveled to Rockport on Aug. 30 armed with chainsaws, bug spray, food and water supplies. He helped state troopers and border patrol personnel free more than 30 peoples trapped in their homes by fallen trees. He then volunteered for work crews organized by Operation Blessing, he said. The program is calling for more volunteers in the Rockport area, he said.

Close on his heels, Revolver Brewing and the Granbury Chamber of Commerce transported loads of donated water and supplies collected during a marathon day of giving. Two extra trucks had to be brought in to transport all the donated supplies, said Tammie Hines, communications director for the chamber.