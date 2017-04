Bring Awareness To Invisible Wounds of War, also known as BATIWOW, takes place Saturday, April 22 at VFW Post 7835. The BATIWOW benefit includes music, vendors, raffles and a scenic ride for bikers. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:15 a.m., for a 90-mile ride. Money raised helps veterans and their families in Hood County. Contact Robin Greer at 817-579-4489 or email [email protected] for more information.