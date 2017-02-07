SB 6, also known as “the Bathroom Bill,” will be one of the focuses of a press conference Thursday involving an interfaith group of religious leaders who will speak out against what they feel are anti-LGBT discrimination bills. State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-District 18) is the author of the bill, and Granbury’s Brian Birdwell is one of 14 co-authors. The bill would require transgender people to use bathrooms in certain buildings based on their biological sex. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said that Texans overwhelmingly support the measure. The press conference will be held at the Austin United Methodist Church next to the Capitol.