Away in a Manger opens tonight

More than 1,000 nativities can be viewed at the Away In A Manger display Dec. 1 through Dec. 10. Nativities have been collected from around the world by Faye Landham, who annually shares the display during the holiday season. You can view the nativities at the Langdon Center Concert Hall, 300 E. Bridge St. This is a free event with free parking, and it is wheelchair accessible.

Dates and Hours

Friday, Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.