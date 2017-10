The results are in. “Pretty Girl” by Bill Dale was named Best of Show during a reception Saturday for the Lake Granbury Art Association Fall Juried Show and Sale at Shanley House Center for the Arts. Twelve others were given awards of excellence, achievement and honorable mention. Viewing of the Fall Show is available every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 10 at the Shanley House, 224 N. Travis St.