Arlington man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Blythe Baggett was killed in a fatal hit-and-run on March 13. State troopers made an arrest in the case Thursday morning.

State troopers arrested a man in the fatal hit-and-run of a Granbury 19-year-old.

Clinton Dwayne Sandel, 34, from Arlington, was arrested Thursday morning for failing to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony.

Blythe Craig Baggett was riding a skateboard in the roadway at night on the old Acton Highway on April 13 and was hit by a vehicle, according to the highway patrol. A passing motorist found his body on the side of the road.

Sandel stepped forward the next day to claim responsibility. He was taken to the Hood County Jail without incident. 

