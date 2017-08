A woman needed medical attention for facial injuries after her boyfriend assaulted her, said Hood County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

JT Rich, 24, who told the jail he was homeless, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony with a $20,000 bond. The victim was seriously injured with multiple facial fractures from the assault, he said. She was treated and is improving, he continued.