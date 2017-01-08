All 12 units in a two-story Towne Lake Apartments building just east of the Pearl Street Lake Granbury bridge were destroyed or heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon, displacing about 30 residents, Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said. No residents were injured, but a firefighter suffered a knee injury when he fell through the second floor, Wilson said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, Wilson said, but some at the scene blamed it on a fire in a chimney. Red Cross was on scene to assist the displaced residents. The fire drew firefighters from all nine Hood County fire departments, plus Erath and Somervell County fire units.