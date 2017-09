The Hope-Live-Walk for Suicide Awareness is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Shanley Park. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and will cost $10. The opening program will start at 8:30, followed by the walk at 9. Participants are invited to bring a photo of their loved one, as well as a small yard flag that they have purchased or made. They will be able to take those items home with them. For more information, contact Margret Fields at 817-313-6916.