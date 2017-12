After the HCN published an article recently about owner surrenders of pets that spike during the holiday season, Hood County Animal Control began receiving donations of items from the shelter’s wish list, according to Sgt. Kelly McNab. The wish list includes cleaning supplies, Purina Kitten Chow, bleach, cat litter, paper towels, cat toys, Clorox wipes, Pedigree dog and puppy food, hand sanitizer and laundry soap.