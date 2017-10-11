Angel Baby Butterfly Release planned for Saturday

The death of an infant child doesn’t ease with time, one mother said. Blaize’s daughter Ruby Grace died was stillborn at 20 weeks on Nov. 10, 2014, she said.

To help parents like Blaize through their grief, Lake Granbury Medical Center is holding an Angel Baby Butterfly Release from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the hospital. The event is part of Octobers Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, said Rebekah Butler, Director of Women’s Services at the center. Families will gather next to the hospital’s pond near the Highway 377 entrance, she added.

The butterfly release can symbolize the lost child and the rebirth of the remaining family during the grieving process, she said.

A Hood County Infant and Pregnancy Loss Support group is also being formed to support loved ones in the months and years after the loss of their child.