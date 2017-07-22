The Downtown Streetscape project isn’t yet finished, but already drivers of large vehicles are damaging curbs and leaving tire tracks on sidewalks – which is what some had predicted would happen. The City Council plans to discuss possible solutions with a project engineer at an upcoming regular council meeting. Council member Gary Couch said that most of the problems have been caused by “fifth-wheel trailers.” He said he believes the problem will be largely alleviated once Houston and Crockett streets have reopened.