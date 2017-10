“Among Heroes: An Artist’s Tribute,” by Marsha McDonald opens Monday Oct. 30 at the A.P. Gordon House Gallery, just east of the square on Pearl Street. McDonald has captured K9 warriors, hero horses and other fabulous furry friends. Several of the four-legged subjects are expected to be on hand for opening night. The show is open for viewing Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Oct. 30 through Dec. 13.