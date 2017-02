American Legion Post 491 will host The Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Sometimes referred to as the “Immortal Chaplains” or the “Dorchester Chaplains,” Army chaplains George L. Fox, Alexander D. Goode, Clark V. Poling and John P. Washington were stationed on board the SS Dorchester when it sank on Feb. 3, 1943. The chaplains joined arms, sang hymns and said prayers as they went down with the ship. The American Legion Post 491 is at 3409 Davis Road.