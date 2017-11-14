Always the season for scams

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to remain vigilant against the ever-changing world of scams, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

“Recently, people are receiving phone calls where the caller identifies themselves as working for the Hood County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations,” Rose said. “This is a scam.”

Those with questions about a possible scam should call the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and speak to a deputy or investigator, he said. The number is 817-579-3316.