A Hood County resident was arrested for using a modified license plate, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto. On Sept. 26, a police officer observed a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina displaying a temporary paper license plate that had expired, Brichetto said. During the stop, the officer detected the date on the paper tag had been altered, Brichetto said. The driver was arrested for a misdemeanor for display of a fictitious license plate, he said.