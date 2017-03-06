Hood County underage minors were able to illegally purchase alcohol 11 times during a sting operation on Saturday.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted the sting in Hood County, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The minors were carrying their underage Texas Identification Card or Texas Driver’s License and attempted to buy alcohol.

Eleven clerks fell for the ruse and sold alcohol to the minors.

“Eleven clerks is quite a bit, but considering my deputies went into 52 stores, 22 percent of stores sold alcohol to minors. We hope to get that number down by doing these stings in the future,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Ten of the clerks were arrested and charged with sale of alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor with a $2,500 bond.

One clerk, who was a minor, will be processed as a juvenile.