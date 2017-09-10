Adult education classes resume for fall

GED classes in partnership with Forward Training of Hood County will begin Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and continue each Monday and Wednesday evening. Forward Training of Hood County is using Granbury First United Methodist Church, 301 Loop 567, as its temporary site.

English and GED classes will begin Sept. 12 at Granbury First United Methodist Church, 301 Loop 567. Class meets from 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday.

English class is available from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays at Ruth’s Place in Oak Shore Trails, 2723 Maplewood. The sessions begin Sept. 14.

For more information on any of these classes call 817-202-1108.