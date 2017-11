Gene McNeely and Ron Cotton are the latest to throw their hats into the ring for the spring primaries when 10 county positions will be on the ballot. McNeely, the only Democrat who has filed thus far, is looking to wrest the county clerk job from Katie Lang, who is seeking a second term. Ron Cotton, president of the Acton Municipal Utility District (AMUD) board, wants the Precinct 2 commissioner seat being vacated by Butch Barton.