Acton seventh-graders collect supplies for Houston students

Three Acton Middle School English teachers and their students are gathering donated school supplies to get the seventh-graders in Lisa Fegen’s science classes at Frank Black Middle School in Houston ready for school to reopen, said teacher Atyka Ditto. The school was impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The students have also written letters for evacuees staying in Dallas shelters.

The Acton students are collecting supplies for more than 200 students from the list Fegen provided. On the list are:

•mesh backpacks

• combination locks

• composition notebooks

• pencils

• copy paper

• paper towels

• Kleenex

• colored pencils

• markers

Those who would like to add to the students’ collection can drop off supplies at the school, Ditto said.

Supplies can also be ordered through Amazon here, Fegen said.