Acton School Road to be one-way for school pick-up, drop-off
The Commissioners Court has signed off on making Acton School Road from FM 4 South to North Gate Road one way during specified school zone hours, effective Wednesday. The stretch of road by Acton Elementary School will be one-way on weekdays from 6:45-7:45 a.m. and from 2:30-3:30 p.m.