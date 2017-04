An Acton Elementary fourth-grader died Wednesday morning. The student, Wyatt Norman, was not at school when he died, according to school officials. The school did not give the cause of death. Acton Elementary Principal Anna Roe sent information to parents. “The death of a student is the hardest thing any educator will ever deal with, and we are struggling to understand why this happened and why we will not see Wyatt’s sweet, smiling face every day,” she said.