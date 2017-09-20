Abortion survivor now spreads message of life

Gianna Jessen was intended to die before she was born. She was bathed in a burning saline solution in an attempted abortion. Jessen, now 30, travels the world as a pro-life and disability rights activist. You can hear her story Friday, Sept. 22 when she is guest speaker at the Celebrate Life Gala to benefit the Brazos Pregnancy Center. The dinner event begins at 7 p.m. in the Granbury Resort Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St.

Check ticket availability by calling 817-579-1233.