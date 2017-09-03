A legacy of compassion

Standing up to evil is a constant social and personal battle, but the rewards can last for lifetimes, according to a local pastor.

Among stacks of family photos, including many of her father’s service in Germany during World War II, Rev. Suzi Robertson says one stands out in her mind. Robertson is a minister at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Granbury and lives in Stephenville.

In the weathered sepia photo, her father stands with his arm around a young woman. Her father mailed the photo home to his mother but the letter with it has been lost. But the story her grandmother told about the woman in the photo is fascinating, Robertson said.

Her injured father walked out of a field hospital to rejoin his unite but became trapped behind enemy lines, she said. The woman in the photo, a German, hid him for weeks until he could rejoin the Army. The family doesn’t know if the woman had sheltered other U.S. military members or why she decided to help the enemy. Her family doesn’t even know the woman’s name, Robertson said.

“Her brothers were Nazis, but she was one of the Germans who resisted the evil, racism and the lack of regard for humanity that the Nazi regime exercised,” Robertson said. “After all, if that German lady had not stared the actions of her own brothers in the face, my father would have likely not lived to see his 22nd birthday.”