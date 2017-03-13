Three Granbury residents were arrested on drug charges Sunday after deputies were called to the scene of a medical emergency.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5400 block of Frank Lane just west of Acton in reference to a call about drug use. At the scene, Kauri Jean Keith, 18, was arrested for drug possession, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies discovered Matthew Christopher Tornik, 19, and Caden Bryce Sheppard, 20, who had left the residence near the scene. Tornik was arrested without incident. Tornik was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sheppard fled on foot from deputies, but after a short foot chase was taken into custody. Sheppard was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.