It all started back in 1955 with a few animals and youngsters, and now it’s grown to a major event with kids, animals, pickups and trailers flooding the Granbury Reunion Grounds, site of the 62nd Hood County Junior Livestock Show. It kicks off today with the chicken show at 11:30 a.m. and rabbit show at 2 p.m. in the Courts Cleveland Show Barn. The event is free to the public. Concessions will be available.