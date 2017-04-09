Hood County 4H students had a successful March, racking up wins in Houston and Austin.

Houston

All of the Hood County 4-H’ers making the sale with their steers.

Kyle Vahlenkamp – second place goat and Reserve Light Heavy Weight Division Champion.

Emily Brite – second place goat and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion.

Emily Brite – first place Southdown.

Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.

Rylee Vahlenkamp – second place goat.

Brad Winn – second place goat.

Brett Reeves – second place steer.

Davis Nix – fifth place steer.

Bryce Farmer – seventh place steer.

Callan Nix – seventh place steer.

Leddi Tuggle – fourteenth place goat.

Austin

Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.

Caleb Anderson – second place Angus Heifer.

Emily Brite – second place Southdown and fifth place goat.

Tori Taylor – fourth place Southdown.

Kyle Vahlenkamp – fourth place goat.

Leddi Tuggle – fifth place goat.

Brad Winn – sixth place goat.