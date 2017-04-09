4H reaps rewards in Austin, Houston

Emily Brite received second place goat and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion in Houston. Photo courtesy of Marty Vahlenkamp.
Kyle Vahlenkamp received second place goat and Reserve Light Heavy Weight Division Champion in Houston. Photo courtesy of Marty Vahlenkamp.
 

Hood County 4H students had a successful March, racking up wins in Houston and Austin.

Houston
All of the Hood County 4-H’ers making the sale with their steers.
Kyle Vahlenkamp – second place goat and Reserve Light Heavy Weight Division Champion.
Emily Brite – second place goat and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion.
Emily Brite – first place Southdown.
Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.
Rylee Vahlenkamp – second place goat.
Brad Winn – second place goat.
Brett Reeves – second place steer.
Davis Nix – fifth place steer.
Bryce Farmer – seventh place steer.
Callan Nix – seventh place steer.
Leddi Tuggle – fourteenth place goat.
Austin
Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.
Caleb Anderson – second place Angus Heifer.
Emily Brite – second place Southdown and fifth place goat.
Tori Taylor – fourth place Southdown.
Kyle Vahlenkamp – fourth place goat.
Leddi Tuggle – fifth place goat.
Brad Winn – sixth place goat.

