Hood County 4H students had a successful March, racking up wins in Houston and Austin.
Houston
All of the Hood County 4-H’ers making the sale with their steers.
Kyle Vahlenkamp – second place goat and Reserve Light Heavy Weight Division Champion.
Emily Brite – second place goat and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion.
Emily Brite – first place Southdown.
Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.
Rylee Vahlenkamp – second place goat.
Brad Winn – second place goat.
Brett Reeves – second place steer.
Davis Nix – fifth place steer.
Bryce Farmer – seventh place steer.
Callan Nix – seventh place steer.
Leddi Tuggle – fourteenth place goat.
Austin
Jolee Tuggle – first place goat.
Caleb Anderson – second place Angus Heifer.
Emily Brite – second place Southdown and fifth place goat.
Tori Taylor – fourth place Southdown.
Kyle Vahlenkamp – fourth place goat.
Leddi Tuggle – fifth place goat.
Brad Winn – sixth place goat.