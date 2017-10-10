4-H students take home State Fair awards

Hood County 4-H students are leaving their mark on the State Fair of Texas stock show contests.

Emma Hauprich and Emily Brite competed in the Market Lamb Show, with Brite bringing home the Reserve Champion in Southdowns. Brad Winn placed 13th in the Market Goat Show.

Three students, Wyatt Oldham, Kadyn Sheehan and Talon Sheehan, competed in the Breeding Gilt Show.

Wyatt Oldham placed ninth in the Swine Skillathon.

Students will move on to show in Waco this week and next at the Heart of Texas Fair.