Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a drug investigation at a home in the 3100 block of Crystal Lake Drive south of Granbury. They seized 8 ounces of marijuana, over a gram of marijuana wax and powder and several hydrocodone pills, along with a marijuana grow equipment system.

Cameron Marshall Trimmier, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony with a $4,000 bond.

Gary Mark Trimmier, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, a state jail felony with a $5,000 bond.

Michele Denise Trimmier, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana state jail felony with a $5,000 bond.