Calendar of Events

November

Thursday, Nov. 2

newcomers club welcomes the Granbury Cloggers, 9:30 a.m., Pecan Plantation Country Club.

derinda long discusses The Transit System, Inc. at the Rotary Club meeting, noon, Harbor Lakes Country Club.

saturday, Nov. 4

lord’s acre at Tolar United Methodist Church includes gift items, silent auction, desserts for sale, brisket lunch, games for children, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8812 Highway 377 W.

monday, nov. 6

alzheimer support group discusses caregiver issues and concerns, 10 a.m., Acton United Methodist Church.

tuesday, nov. 7

opera guild meeting features entertainment by comedian/magician Rick Morrill, 10:30 a.m., plus optional lunch ($14), deCordova Bend Country Club, 5300 Country Club Drive. Make reservations at [email protected] or 682-936-9572.

open house at the Brazos Pregnancy Center includes overview of programs and personal tours, 6 to 8 p.m., 1812 Acton Highway.

blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 2109 Highway 377 W.

wednesday, nov. 8

holiday market featuring local shops and vendors, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Harbor Lakes Golf Club, 2100 Clubhouse Drive.

thursday, nov. 9

designer purse BINGO benefitting Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center and the Rainbow Room, $50 admission, Salon El Ranchito, 5704 W. Highway 377, 817-573-0292.

rotary club welcomes Lt. Col. Scott Casey and 1st Sgt. Johnny Rosita from the GHS ROTC program, noon, Harbor Lakes Country Club.

friday, nov. 10

Vietnam War Commemoration by Elizabeth Crockett Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, distributing lapel pins to veterans, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last), Cari’s Restaurant on Highway 377.

woman’s wednesday Club’s annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser, 10:30 a.m., deCordova Bend Estates Country Club.

saturday, nov. 11

veterans day at Memorial Lane, 561 N. Travis, includes a special presentation. Cards will be provided to honor veterans, along with those serving in the military today. Write the name on the card at the site. They will receive a card noting the commemoration.

dinner, dance at VFW commemorating Veterans Day, steak dinner $15, 6 p.m., CB Sutton Band plays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3670 Highway 377 W.

big bass challenge benefitting Granbury High School Bass Club, $100 per angler, max two per boat, $500 hourly payouts plus $2K overall big bass, Squaw Creek Reservoir, 817-657-7186. Pre-register at www.luminant.com/squaw-creek-park to guarantee access.

saxophone quartet fall concert, 7:30 p.m., free admission, First Presbysterian Church, 303 W. Bridge St.

tuesday, nov. 14

salute to VETERANS featuring guest speaker Krystal Geist, the wife of Mark ‘Oz’ Geist, a Benghazi survivor and co-founder of the Shadow Warrior Project, 7 p.m., Granbury Resort Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St.

salvation army Women’s Service League welcomes speaker Blair Ritchie from the International Student Foundation, 10 a.m., deCordova Bend Country Club.

thursday, nov. 16

rotary club welcomes David Hurt discussing The Polio Plus Initiative, noon, Harbor Lakes Country Club.

saturday, nov. 18

toy run benefitting Hood County Children’s Christmas, kick stands up at 10 a.m., American Legion on Davis Road, $20, lunch and festivities follow at the VFW on Highway 377 W. Stay for karaoke 8 to 11 p.m.

monday, nov. 20

elizabeth Crockett chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) welcomes Retired Marine Corps CWO Michael Musselman discussing his time in Iraq and Afghanistan, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Bridge St.

saturday, nov. 25

karaoke night at VFW Post 7835, 8 p.m., 3670 Highway 377 W.

tuesday, nov. 28

pecan fly fishers Club will discuss Brazos River cleanup, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Pecan Activity Center, 9201 Plantation Drive, 817-573-2716 (call ahead of time for access at the Pecan gate if you live outside the neighborhood).