Paul Hyde – former apartment maintenance man, paintless dent repair business owner and former member of the heavy metal band Criminal Sanity – was fresh out of law school and already disillusioned with the justice system.

As the “second chair” attorney in the Deborah Malone Wilson murder trial, he felt certain that her father, George Malone, had threatened and abused her and others for decades, yet very little testimony to that effect was making it into the record.

Any time a witness inched toward it, the state objected and that was the end of that.

At that time – September 2010 – section 38.371 had not been added to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure. The statute is intended to give juries context that might help explain a single event, since single events often don’t tell the full story in family violence cases.

Hyde said he recalls there being efforts during Wilson’s trial to prevent “victim blaming” of the 82-year-old Malone, who later died from injuries sustained during a fight with Wilson in his garden.

There are some – Hyde included – who believe that the real victim was Wilson.

“I have no doubt that Deborah was a victim of George Malone her entire life. But how you get that in at trial is difficult,” said Hyde, referring to how it was when Wilson was taken to trial almost six-and-a-half years ago.

Hyde also was second chair at the murder trial of Wilson’s brother, David Malone, who had come to her aid. The new lawyer’s role was to assist the more experienced lead attorneys.

Both Wilson and her brother received 99-year sentences.

Hyde said he does not doubt the stories of abuse told by Wilson and David because they were separated immediately at the scene and were never together again, yet both told the same or similar stories about their father.

Wilson, he stated, said that her father had sexually abused her and that as a child she had witnessed him brutally raping her mother.

Also, neighbors said they had seen how Malone treated his family, and they had stories about their own repeated run-ins with him.

But in court, Hyde said, Malone was portrayed as “a poor old man” who had been viciously attacked by two of his ungrateful adult children. Hyde believes that, had more testimony been allowed about Malone, the jury might have reached a different verdict.

At minimum, he believes Wilson would have received a lesser sentence.

According to former Travis County prosecutor Kelsey McKay, 38.371, which can be used by both the state and the defense, might have helped Wilson had it been in effect at the time she was taken to trial.

For instance, the judge might have allowed the defense to put on the stand a woman who had filed a harassment claim against Malone two years before the incident in the garden.

Wilson claims that the woman took the action after she warned her that Malone was a pedophile. The woman had been allowing Malone to pick up her young daughter from school.

Wilson said that her father’s behavior toward her escalated after that, and that she feels the Protective Order he sought against her shortly before his death was retaliation.

According to McKay, Protective Orders are often used as a revenge tactic.

Allowing the woman to testify would have been up to the judge, McKay said, but it could have been used to show a motive for the Protective Order.

Instead, it was used by the state to prove that Wilson was abusive toward her father and that he feared her.

‘ABUSIVE AND VIOLENT BEHAVIOR’

Courts of law operate by rules that are different from the court of pubic opinion. Not everything is allowed in a courtroom, even through 38.371.

One of the things that would not be allowed is a petition filed in Dallas County by Jose Garcia on Aug. 11, 1992.

Claims made in Garcia’s lawsuit against Malone and D&M Steel Fabricating, Inc., of which Malone was executive vice president, are similar to claims made by Wilson, her siblings and Malone’s River Run neighbors.

Garcia, a former employee of D&M Steel, accused Malone of assaulting him with a deadly weapon – in this case, “a pair of heavy gauge pliers used for welding.”

The 24-year-old petition, unearthed by the Hood County News, states that on Aug. 16, 1990, Garcia sustained permanent injuries when Malone attacked him from behind.

The blow, he said, knocked him to the floor, where Malone continued to beat him until employees pulled him off.

Garcia sued Malone individually as well as the company, claiming that officers of the company failed to warn employees that Malone was “susceptible to outbreaks of abusive and violent behavior.”

The jury didn’t hear about any of that before finding Wilson guilty and sentencing her to what will likely be a life sentence. She’ll be in her 90s before she’s eligible for parole.

What Hyde viewed as an injustice caused him to turn his focus to divorces, custody cases, estate planning and such.

But the Deborah Malone Wilson case haunts him to this day.

As for George Malone, Hyde feels no guilt over speaking ill of the dead.

“I’ve said it, and I don’t care how cold it sounds,” he said. “The day that man died, we all woke up in a better world the next day.”

