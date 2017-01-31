After planting seeds of abuse, did George Malone

reap what he sowed?

“They’re killing him! They’re killing him!”

It was the woman’s second call to 911, late in the afternoon on Sept. 28, 2009. An earlier call had reported yet another dust-up involving the Malones, a family that lived in the River Run subdivision not far from the front gate of Pecan Plantation in southeastern Hood County.

Deputies knew that tensions were high between George Malone and his adult children, David Malone and Deborah Malone Wilson, but the calls this day were different.

An argument in George’s garden had quickly escalated into a fight.

David, then 58, had rushed to the aid of his 60-year-old sister after she and George became embroiled in a physical altercation. Witnesses said David kicked George repeatedly in the head, as if it were a football.

When deputies and other first responders arrived, they found the 82-year-old family patriarch sitting on the bed of his pickup, beaten and bloody.

His skull was visible through a laceration over his left eye. His right eye was swollen shut, and skin was torn from one of his fingers.

There were bite marks on the elderly man’s body, including on his leg and back.

Deborah’s teeth had also pierced the skin and cartilage of one of George’s ears, nearly ripping it from his body.

Sitting in the garden, dirty, bloody and drunk, was Deborah.

“I beat my father’s ass,” she told a ranger with the Brazos River Authority.

It wasn’t the only incriminating statement she made that day to first responders.

When George died 10 days later, charges of assault against Deborah and David were upgraded to murder.

They were tried separately, but the results were the same, and the maximum: 99 years.

But not everyone who knew the family feels that justice was served.

Deborah’s drunken ramblings that day were damning, but her statements – and her appearance – contained clues that there might be more to the story.

Some who were involved in the case are haunted by the belief that the jury was not given enough information to know the truth about Deborah.

Or George.

Neighbors tell of living near Malones

Sheriff, DA: Wilson never made outcry

Who was the true victim?