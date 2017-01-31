The newspaper clippings about Deborah Malone Wilson have faded in the years since her conviction, but District Attorney Rob Christian’s memory has not.

He believed then, and believes today, that she was a willing participant in the beating death of her elderly father, George Malone. She and her brother, David Malone, each received 99-year sentences.

“Of all the murder cases that I’ve tried, this is an especially bad case. I think she’s where she needs to be,” he said, referring to Wilson, who is housed at the Lane Murray unit in Gatesville.

Christian puts little stock in Wilson’s claims of abuse at the hands of her father and, even if true, feels she bears responsibility for his death.

At any time, he pointed out, she could have made an outcry. She had the opportunity. There were many times over the years that deputies were called to the Malone family’s adjoining properties in River Run.

Having been instrumental in starting the Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center and helping children testify against their abusers, Christian can’t understand why Wilson didn’t report the abuse and face her father in a court that might have held him accountable.

“I see what little kids do, and what people with mental deficiencies do and the courage they have to sit up there and look eyeball to eyeball with people who have hurt them,” Christian said.

“And I don’t think it’s asking too much of Deborah Malone, if she’s going to say she’s a victim of something, that she do what these kids do.”

Christian also asserts that Wilson could have left River Run, but didn’t.

She could have chosen that day not to violate a Protective Order by entering her father’s garden, but didn’t.

She could have taken the stand and testified on her own behalf, but didn’t.

“I think she didn’t testify because she didn’t have a convincing story to tell – that’s what I think,” he said.

Wilson’s silence – and the uncooperativeness of the family as a whole – were familiar to Sheriff Roger Deeds and his deputies.

Deeds, who recently began his third term as sheriff, remembers responding to calls in River Run about the family as far back as the late 1990s, when he was a patrol deputy.

“My recollection of working with that family is that most of the time, they were uncooperative,” he said.

“They didn’t like our intervention in a lot of things. The whole family has problems. They were always fighting.”

TANGLED HISTORY

Despite the unwillingness of Wilson and other family members to cooperate with law enforcement, Deeds believes that what happened that day was rooted in the family’s history.

“I feel now, and (felt) when I was an investigator myself, that there was some underlying reason of why this all transpired,” he said.

“From what I know of the family, yeah, there’s a lot more to the story. She didn’t get represented very well to bring out a lot of this stuff. But I don’t know if she ever made any outcries to us.”

Deeds said that the role of his investigators in such situations is to package up materials pertinent to the case – videos, photos, witness statements, etc. – and turn them over to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney decides whether to prosecute.

For Christian, Wilson’s case was cut and dried. In his view, the evidence clearly points to her guilt.

“I believe as district attorney that you cannot go out and kill people just because they need killing. This isn’t the wild west,” he said.

“Probably the worst thing I can say about George Malone is he raised Deborah and David. And if he’s responsible for how mean they are, then he’s paid the price for that.”

