Current and former residents of River Run told the Hood County News about their experiences with Deborah Malone Wilson, the Malone family – and patriarch George Malone.

Two of them testified at Wilson’s murder trial, but said they were not able to say everything they wanted to say about Malone.

One said she was scheduled to testify in defense of Wilson, but Wilson’s attorney rested his case even though he knew she would be arriving from Fort Worth within minutes.

Here are their stories:

JAN FREEMAN

In 1986, Jan Freeman and her husband were walking the lot they had just purchased in River Run when they were approached by a man who was unaware that they had already sealed the deal.

“He said, ‘Don’t buy that lot,’” recalled Freeman.

“He said, ‘The man across the street is crazy. He pulls guns on us, he flashes our children. He’s justmean.’

“So that was the first knowledge I ever had of George Malone.”

It didn’t take long after the family moved to River Run for Malone to make himself known.

“He flipped us off. He stole from my children. He threatened lawsuits.”

Freeman said that she made many attempts to thaw the ice with Malone, but nothing worked.

Freeman never saw Malone pull a gun, but “it was common knowledge that he would do that. It was common knowledge what he did to his own daughters. It was common knowledge that he beat his wife.

“I was able to get to know Deborah and (her sister) Vickie and some of the boys, and I knew (Malone’s wife) Ann. Over the years of getting to know someone, you know whether they’re truthful people, whether they’re lying. I know everybody was scared of George.”

Freeman’s son was friends with some of Malone’s grandsons, but would not go onto Malone’s property unless Malone was out of town – as he frequently was, back in the days when he was still working.

The boy did not always succeed in avoiding the problematic neighbor.

“He told my son, ‘Your mother has a big butt and your sister has big boobs.’ I don’t think that’s the language he used. George used very vulgar language. Very vulgar.”

Freeman said that Vickie, who is now deceased, told her that her father had sexually abused her.

“She told me that her daddy had abused her sexually as a child and continued to do as much as he possibly could get by with as an adult.

“She told me that while she was in their home taking care of their (sick) mother, that her father was still groping and grabbing. Vickie was tiny. She would not have been big enough to fight this man off. But she would not have left her mother for anything.

“Deborah would tell me that he would rip her shirt open and grab her breasts. She told me that there for a while she worked with him and would have to ride with him. He would grab her in the car.”

Over the years, Freeman has become close with another Malone sibling – Danny, who continues to live at River Run, in a house just yards from where George’s garden used to be.

“Danny Ray, I adore that man. He has cried recalling how he grew up and watching his mother being beaten and knowing that his father had other women.”

Heavy drinking ran in the family, according to Freeman. But the Malone children, she said, were not like their father.

“When they were drunk, you stayed away from them. But when they were sober, they were just good, neighborly, hardworking people.”

Freeman did not witness the incident in George’s garden that led to his death and charges of murder against Deborah and David. She ran to the garden after the three had been separated and first responders were arriving.

“The first thing that came out of my mouth was, ‘He deserved it.’”

Deputies quickly told her to go home, she said.

Later, after George died, Freeman regretted the remark. At the time, though, George was “coherent and talking” and she didn’t think he would die.

Freeman said she made the comment because of all the abuse George had meted out to others over the years.

“I really thought that day that he got his butt whipped by his kids and he deserved it.”

Freeman said she sat in the dirt with Deborah that day and perhaps, without meaning to, destroyed evidence.

“I noticed her shirt was unbuttoned and all I could think of was, ‘There’s a crowd of people here; I’m going to button her shirt.’

“And I thought about that later, and I thought I shouldn’t have done that because I don’t know that George didn’t try to rip her shirt off of her. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

Deborah made incriminating statements that day, but Freeman views them differently than law enforcement.

“She was terribly inebriated. She was raw with emotion. Years of dealing with all of the crap came out of her and she was just purging herself.”

In the years that have passed since the incident in the garden, some of the Malones’ neighbors have moved away.

“There’s not much talk about it anymore. But people have looked back and thought such things like ‘George had it coming to him.’

“I told my husband, after we got to know (the family) a little bit, I always said to him, ‘One of these days, one of those kids is going to kill him.’

“That is what he groomed. It’s like he was constantly cultivating this for himself.

“There’s no other way to put it. George was a violent man. He was a mean man. He brought up a bunch of children that were full of anger at him.”

LISA JOHNSON

Like the Freemans, Lisa Johnson and her husband Gary had a run-in with George Malone immediately after moving to River Run.

Johnson said Malone threatened to call the Sheriff’s Office when Gary briefly parked on Malone’s side of the street while vehicles were being switched at the property they were renting. Gary was parked there “just minutes,” Johnson said.

“This was maybe the first week (after) we moved in. It was right off the bat.”

Johnson said that Malone would oftentimes urinate in his yard, in full view of her daughter and her friends.

“He’s sit on the back of his truck under a big tree and just stare at them,” Johnson said of the young girls.

Despite Malone’s behavior, he was not disliked by everyone in the neighborhood.

“Other people you talk to, he was a saint – like (a neighbor) down the street. He did all kinds of stuff for her. She called him Papa. She said he was loving.”

That, however, was not the Johnsons’ experience with Malone – and it wasn’t the experience of most of Malone’s adult children. Johnson heard before she met the family about the way Malone treated his children.

“Deborah told me one time that the kids would hide when he came home from work because he was mean. Everybody that I talked to said he was just a snake.”

Johnson said Malone pulled a gun on a couple to whom he had sold a lot, then pulled a gun on two men who were putting in a septic system on the property.

The incident with the septic workers happened the same day as the incident in the garden.

Johnson said she witnessed the fight between Malone and his daughter, and that it was instigated by Malone.

“Deborah was afraid of him, but she wasn’t going to back down from him that day.”

Johnson was on her front porch with her son, her daughter and some of their friends when the incident occurred. She said she happened to be looking in the direction of Malone’s garden when the fight started.

“What I saw was Deborah standing in the garden and George was maybe 10 feet from her. And he just lunged at her, and they went on the ground and all you could see was a red shirt and a blue shirt rolling around.”

David’s wife Sondra tried to break them up, then ran to get David, she said.

“Then here comes David, running, and he kicked George in the head two or three times. I called the cops. After I saw David kick him (again), I called back and said, ‘They’re going to kill him!’ I didn’t meanthey.I was just freaking out because help hadn’t arrived yet.”

Johnson said that her son, Tyler Dempsey, ran to the garden, yelling at Malone and Wilson to let go of each other.

“George has got Deborah’s hair in his hands. He’s got more of Deborah than Deborah’s got of him.”

Like Freeman, Johnson feels that she may have harmed Deborah’s case by inadvertently destroying evidence. It happened when her son led Malone to the bed of his pickup truck, while she remained in the garden with Deborah.

“I was so stupid; I didn’t even think. Deborah was sitting in the garden. I told Sondra to go get a paper towel and some water.”

She realized later that wiping away some of the blood might have been a mistake.

“(Deborah) kept saying, more or less, ‘I wasn’t afraid this time. I took up for myself’ and ‘He’s not going to do anything to me anymore.’

“Deborah was just defending herself, whether she bit him or scratched him. She had scratches, too.

“George was always just a mean old man. You could talk to anyone out there and they would probably tell you how mean he was.

“A neighbor warned me when we moved in. She said, ‘You better watch that George Malone. He’s not a nice person.”

Johnson is frustrated that she was unable to get into the record testimony that she felt was relevant about Malone.

“They said, ‘Didn’t George beg someone to get her off of him?’

“I was going to say, ‘But he had ahold of Deborah, too. He was tangled up in Deborah as much as she was in him.”

Today, Johnson has mixed feelings about Malone, who caused so many problems in the River Run neighborhood.

“I didn’t think anybody should have gone through that,” she said of the beating.

“But he started it.”

DESIREE VENABLE

Desiree Freeman Venable is 34 now, and married. She moved away from River Run years ago, after she turned 18.

But she still remembers George Malone clearly.

When she was 8 or so, she angered Malone by repeating stories she’d heard about things he’d done to his daughters, and maybe even to other young girls.

He threatened to sue her parents and from that day forward made obscene gestures at her, she said – giving her the middle finger and making masturbatory gestures.

Years later, when she got a job at a store in town, he would show up and try to stare her down while she was working.

“It went well up into my adulthood,” she said. “If he could kill me with his eyes, he would do it.”

That’s not all he did, she said.

“I remember him making nasty comments about my boobs, my mom’s butt – just nasty comments. I stayed as far away from him as possible.”

Venable did, however, come to know Malone’s adult children – Danny, Deborah, David and their younger brother, Yates.

“All four of those people were always super nice and would do anything for you. I enjoyed them, but I just didn’t care to live across the street from George.

“I don’t know that (the obscene gestures) scared me; it just made me uncomfortable. The fact that he was doing it, just an old man… it was gross. What are you trying to say when you’re doing that?

“I would just focus my eyes somewhere else because I knew he was going to do it.”

Venable said there were times when she saw Malone with guns.

“I don’t recall the situation, but I do remember seeing him holding up, I’m pretty sure it was a shotgun, and he was pointing it at someone or something.”

Venable was grown and no longer living in River Run when the fight in the garden occurred.

“Honestly? Just knowing the history of what had transpired in the kids’ younger lives, it didn’t surprise me that they would do something like that.

“You take and take and take and finally you just explode. That’s the first thing I remember telling my mom: ‘It doesn’t surprise me a bit.’

“He was always stirring up trouble; I know that.

“Everybody just kind of knew that he was just a nasty, mean man, always staring people down. He was just waiting on an opportunity to start up something. Always.”

SHELLEY TAYLOR

Shelley Taylor remembers a disturbing feeling while washing her car at her family’s home in River Run when she was 16.

The reason was because her neighbor, George Malone, had set up a lawn chair across the street in order to watch her.

“He was creepy,” said Taylor, who now is in her 20s and has two young children.

“It wassoweird. I knew how mean he was. He was always just bitter and unfriendly. He always made me really uncomfortable.”

Taylor said she saw “multiple arguments” between Malone and his adult children, Deborah and David.

“He was not nice to his children. That was normal,” she said.

Taylor was with her mother, Lisa Johnson, and others on the front porch of their home when the fight in the garden occurred.

“George attacked Deborah. He lunged on her,” she said.

Taylor is still angry over her first experience with the Hood County justice system.

She was set to testify for the defense in Deborah’s murder trial and was rushing from her job in Fort Worth.

Taylor said that as she drove to Granbury from Fort Worth, she contacted Zach Wilson – Deborah’s son – and asked him to get word to Deborah’s attorney that she was just a few minutes away.

“I was four or five minutes late,” she said.

Taylor arrived at the Justice Center to find that the attorney, Terence “Tiger” Russell, had rested his case without her. He had put just one witness on the stand.

“He told me that I didn’t need to testify, that it wouldn’t matter anyway,” Taylor said. “It was like he wasn’t even trying to help her.”

