Where to watch Hood County sports on Friday night

The sports slate is full this Friday, as several Hood County teams play in important games.

Granbury football fans will need to make the drive over to Burleson for the Pirates’ District 9-5A game against Centennial. That game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tolar football plays Dublin on the road. That game also begins at 7:30.

Granbury volleyball will play for the third playoff seed in the district at 7 p.m. at Joshua High School against Burleson.

The Tolar Lady Rattlers will host Poolville for a tune-up game at 4 p.m. before their postseason starts.