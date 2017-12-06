UIL reclassification: Granbury to 5A DI, Tolar stays 3A DII

The University Interscholastic League released its reclassification numbers for the 2018-19 seasons.

Granbury, with 2004 students, will be in the newly created Class 5A Division I, for schools between 1840-2189 students. Crowley is the only other member of District 9-5A that will be a DI school next year; all others in Granbury’s previous district will be in DII.

Tolar reported 238 students, which means the Rattlers will stay in Class 3A Division II. All other members of District 4-3A Division II remained in DII, with the exception of Eastland, which moved up to Division I.

Lipan remained in Class 1A for basketball.

Redistricting will take place at the beginning of next year.