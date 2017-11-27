Tolar’s Mason King wins District 4-3A Division II Defensive MVP

Mason King headlined a list of Tolar Rattlers that earned football all-district honors.

King, a junior linebacker, was named as the defensive MVP for District 4-3A Division II. He also made the first team as a running back.

Find the full list of Tolar honorees below:

1st team offense: OL Jacob McNab, WR Clayton Deaver, RB Mason King, RB Jacob Sparks

1st team defense: LB Mason King (MVP), S Clayton Deaver, DL Dalton Mink, DL Ethan Cooper

2nd team offense: OL Dalton Bartley, WR Derian Morphew, WR Brice Scott, QB Bryan Morgan

2nd team defense: LB Ty Taylor, LB Rhody Duncan, DL Gunnar Butler,

Honorable mention offense: OL Ethan Cooper, OL Colton Marshall, RB James Henderson

Honorable mention defense: LB Mikey Boggs, LB Malik Jones, DB Gage Winston, DB Kannen Adams