The Tolar Lady Rattlers volleyball team won five games at the Clifton tournament this weekend.

Tolar swept all five of their wins, and lost just three sets all weekend. The Lady Rattlers lost to Reicher Catholic, a Waco school, in 2-1 and 2-0 defeats.

The Lady Rattlers’ next game is at Hico on Tuesday. They’ll compete in the Glen Rose Tournament next weekend.