The Tolar Lady Rattlers continued their stellar play this week with a three-set victory over Clifton on the road Friday.

After sweeping Ranger on Tuesday, Tolar kept the brooms out for Clifton. The Lady Rattlers won 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17.

Tolar’s next game is against Rio Vista at home on Tuesday. JV matches begin at 4:30 p.m.