The Tolar Lady Rattlers have a bi-district game against the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets on Tuesday at 8 p.m at Aledo High School.

Tolar finished fourth in District 7-3A with a 1-8 record. The Yellowjackets won District 8-3A with a 13-1 record.

The Lady Rattlers are in their first year of head coach Scotty Miller’s new term.