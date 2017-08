The Tolar Lady Rattlers had a tight battle at Poolville Tuesday night, losing in five sets 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 11-15.

The loss dropped Tolar to 10-10 on the season.

The JV A team beat Stephenville Faith’s varsity squad 25-12 and 25-20. the JV B team beat Poolville’s JV 17-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Tolar travels to Dublin this weekend for the Dublin Tournament, beginning on Thursday.