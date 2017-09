The Tolar Rattlers dominated Hico Friday night on the road, winning 48-11.

Clayton Deaver had himself a day at wide receiver, catching 4 touchdown passes from quarterback Bryan Morgan. Derian Morphew had two interceptions, one of which he returned for touchdown.

The Rattlers led 14-11 after the first quarter, then scored 13 in the second and 21 in the third to put the game away.

Tolar moves to 1-1 on the season with the win.