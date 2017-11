The Tolar Rattlers will begin their march through the UIL 3A Division II playoffs tonight against the Alpine Bucks at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Tolar is 6-4 (3-2 District 4-3A DII), while the Bucks are 7-3 (3-1 District 3-3A DII).

The winner of this game will play Colorado, who beat Tulia on Thursday night. That game will be played next week.