Tolar High School Rattlers Cody Jones and Jacob Silcox ceremoniously signed pledge letters to two different colleges on Wednesday, known as National Signing Day in the U.S.

Jones signed to play for the Tarleton State University Texans. His parents are Trevor and Amy Jones. Jones is slotted to play defensive back safety for the Texans. He plans to study kinesiology.

Silcox will be an offensive lineman for the Cisco College Wranglers. His parents are Jon Silcox and Jennifer Chambers. Being offered a full scholarship to pursue a criminal justice degree helped persuade him to continue playing football, Silcox said.