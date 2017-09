It took five closely-played sets, but the Tolar Lady Rattlers managed to best Eastland for the second time this season on Tuesday night.

Playing on the road, Tolar clawed back from a two-set deficit to win 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 16-14.

The Lady Rattlers had previously beaten Eastland in tournament play earlier this year.

They’ll take on Early at home Friday night. Varsity is set to start at 4 p.m.